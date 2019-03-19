Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ROVI

Rovi announces positive topline results from phase 3 study of Doria in patients with schizophrenia.

BME

Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles says Antonio Zoido drops his executive powers in BME, as planned since 2017, and remains as chairman of the board.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on