Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by news reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

RED ELECTRICA

RBC raises the stock to sector perform from under-perform.

ENDESA

Spain’s competition watchdog has fined Endesa 5.5 million euros ($6.3 million), El Pais reported. Endesa plans to appeal the fine, Expansion reported.

CELLNEX

The phone towers group said it would issue 700 million euros worth of senior unsecured convertible bonds.

Edizione, the Italian holding company that owns a stake in Cellnex, said on Monday its shareholders had appointed veteran manager Gianni Mion to the role of chairman of its board.

BANKIA

Bankia has cut the cost it was charging ING to allow its clients to use Bankia cash machines by 20 percent to 0.65 euros, Expansion reported.

TELEFONICA

The telecommunications firm announced it will install a submarine cable connecting Guatemala and Chile in a joint project with America Movil, Expansion reported.

DIA

The supermarket group is selling off its stock of kitchenware and electronics and plans to focus only on food and personal hygiene products, Cinco Dias reported.

BERKELEY ENERGIA

The Australian mining company said it was starting an initial drill programme in Spain to test for metals including lithium, cobalt, tin, tungsten and rare earths.

