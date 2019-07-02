Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TALGO

Talgo says Southern California regional rail authority (SCRRA) has issued notice to proceed with contract awarded to Talgo-Systra joint venture in May to rebuild 121 rail vehicles.

REIG JOFRE

Laboratorio Reig Jofre buys Bioibérica’s portfolio of finished pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

VERTICE 360

Vertice Trescientos Sesenta Grados share capital increase of 12 million euros totally subscribed.

ACS

Risk capital funds, including Brookfield and KKR, are considering an up-to-one-billion-euro offer for a 49% stake in ACS’s new renewables subsidiary, unnamed sources close to the Spanish builder told El Confidencial.

