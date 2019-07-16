Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GRIFOLS

Grifols says additional positive results of Ambar Trial on alzheimer’s have been presented in Los Angeles.

DIA

Dia says to extend longstop date for fulfillment or waiver of conditions precedent until July 19.

ADVEO

Adveo said on Monday Q1 net sales at 288,000 euros versus 107 million euros year ago.

ORYZON GENOMICS

Oryzon Genomics presents data from Etheral Phase IIA trial at Alzheimer’s conference.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on