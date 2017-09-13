Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MASMOVIL

Masmovil reported on Wednesday first half net sales of 609.2 million euros versus 71.3 million euros a year ago

MEDIASET ESPANA

Macquarie cuts to “underperform”

GAS NATURAL

Italgas Spa Chief Executive Paolo Gallo said on Wednesday the company will present a binding offer for Italian distribution assets of Gas Natural, though will not overpay.

