Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VOCENTO

Vocento said on Tuesday 9-month loss 4.8 million euros versus 7.8 million euros year ago.

NH HOTELES

China’s heavily indebted airline-to-property conglomerate HNA Group has agreed a sale and repurchase deal on some of its shares in Spain’s NH Hotel Group to raise cash for internal financing.

ENDESA

Endesa 9-month revenue 14.82 billion euros versus 14.11 billion euros year ago.

INDRA

Indra Sistemas said on Tuesday 9-month net profit 85 million euros versus 48 million euros year ago.

SAETA YIELD

Saeta Yield 9-month net profit 30.0 million euros versus 21.0 million euros year ago

