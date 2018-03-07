Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Spain’s market regulator suspended trading in Duro Felguera before the market opened and without giving a reason.
Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial said Prisa, owner of Spanish newspaper ‘El Pais’, is considering selling its stake in French newspaper ‘Le Monde’.
Spanish newspaper Expansion said on Wednesday Australia’s Macquarie is considering the purchase of a stake in the subsidiary of Germany’s RWE, Innogy, after speculation that Italy’s Enel and Iberdrola may be interested.
