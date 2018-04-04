Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ORYZON GENOMICS

Oryzon Genomics gets approval to start Etheral: a phase IIA clinical trial in alzheimer’s disease with ORY-2001 and expects to start patient enrolment this quarter.

MASMOVIL

Masmovil said on Tuesday it has proposed a share split in proportion of 5 to 1, face value reduction from 0.10 euros to 0.02 euros.

TELEFONICA

The European Central Bank has sold bonds issued by Telefonica Deutschland after realising, nearly two years later, it should never have bought them under its own rules.

DIA

Discount supermarket chain Dia said on Wednesday it had signed and agreement for the sale of its affiliate in China.

COLONIAL

Deutsche Bank resumes coverage with “hold” rating with a target price of 9.7 euros.

