Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

Obrascon Huarte Lain said on Tuesday Q1 sales of 712.5 million euros versus 774.0 million euros year ago. The company will hold a results presentation at 1100 CET.

AENA

Citigroup Global Markets Limited and UBS Limited place 2.7 pct of Aena in accelerated bookbuild offer at 174.12 euros/share.

SABADELL

RBC cuts to “underperform” from “sector perform” and price target to 1.45 euros from 1.80 euros.

TELEPIZZA

Telepizza Group Q1 net profit 8.2 million euros versus 8.8 million euros year ago.

Separately, Yum Brands Inc’s Pizza Hut said on Wednesday it signed a franchise agreement with Madrid-based Telepizza Group, in a deal that would make the U.S. company the largest pizza chain in Latin America and the Caribbean.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on