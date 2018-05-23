Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NH HOTELS

Thailand’s Minor International said on Wednesday that it acquired a stake in Spain-based NH Hotel Group SA for 192 million euros to grow its hospitality footprint in Europe.

CEPSA

Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala is preparing to list 30 percent of Spanish oil and gas company Cepsa before the end of 2018, Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial said, citing unnamed sources close to the operation.

IBERDROLA

HSBC cuts to “hold” from “buy”, cuts target price to 6.8 euro from 7.30 euro.

IAG

HSBC cuts rating to “reduce” while raising the target price to 590 pence from 570 pence.

VERTICE

Vertice Trescientos Sesenta Grados said on Tuesday it will buy 10 percent of own shares to carry out integrations of two companies in the audiovisual sector.

DURO FELGUERA

Duro Felguera says debt refinancing proposal is supported by 100 percent of creditors.

