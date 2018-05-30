Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA

Aena approves 2018-2021 strategic plan, to be presented to analysts and investors on 7 June.

Aena also approved remuneration policy with distribution of dividends of 80 percent of the annual individual net profit.

TELEPIZZA

Telepizza said on Tuesday it had approved share repurchase program of up to 3.4 million shares, representing 3.41 percent of share capital, for up to 15.5 million euros.

