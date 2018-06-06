Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Spanish oil major Repsol said on Wednesday it expects to increase production to 750,000 barrels per day in 2020, and raise its dividend to 1 euro per share over the next two years.

NH HOTELS

Thailand-based Minor International said on Tuesday it plans to launch a takeover bid for NH Hotels valuing the Spanish hotel group at up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) after buying a stake from Chinese conglomerate HNA Group.

IAG

British Airways is not considering non-stop flights from its London Heathrow hub to Australia that would compete against Australia’s Qantas Airways, the CEO of BA’s parent company said on Wednesday.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on