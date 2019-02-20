Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria said on Tuesday to early redeem its subordinated notes issuance, carried out for total amount of 1.50 bln euros that was qualified as tier 2 capital of the bank and the group, on April 11, 2019.

DIA

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion L1r filed documentation with EU Commision and Brazilian antitrust authority in relation to its voluntary tender offer for Dia.

AEDAS HOMES

Aedas Homes FY revenue 79.8 million euros versus 38.6 million euros year ago.

TUBACEX

Tubacex said on Tuesday signs deal with Abu Dhabi’s Senaat to buy Grupo Nobu for $57.3 million.

NEXTIL

Nueva Expresion Textil said on Tuesday its majority shareholder Businessgate has reached an agreement with certain investors who have provided financing to the company.

REE

REE full-year revenue 1.95 billion euros in 2018 after 1.94 billion euros a year earlier.

REE will propose a gross complimentary dividend of 0.7104 euros per share to be paid on July 1.

Separately, REE says integration of renewables will be the main investment vector, representing 25.5 pct of the total investments.

ACS

Morgan Stanley cuts to underweight from equal weight.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola posted a 27.7 percent rise in core profit in 2018, meeting its targets thanks to growth in Latin America, hydropower recovery in Spain and second-half acceleration across its business units.

Iberdrola to run buy-back programme of own shares for up to 135 million shares, representing 2.07 % of share capital.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on