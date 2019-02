Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENCE

Ence fy net profit 129.1 million euros versus 91.8 million euros year ago.

ENDESA

Endesa FY ebitda 3.63 billion euros versus 3.54 billion euros year ago.

COLONIAL

Inmobiliaria Colonial FY net profit 525 million euros versus 683 million euros year ago.

INMOBILIARIA DEL SUR

Inmobiliaria del Sur FY revenue 120.3 million euros versus 84.6 million euros year ago.

AENA

Aena FY net profit 1.33 billion euros versus 1.23 billion euros year ago.

SOLARIA

Solaria FY net sales 33.8 million euros versus 31.1 million euros year ago.

VIDRALA

Vidrala FY net sales 955.4 million euros versus 823.2 million euros year ago.

ENAGAS

Enagas FY net profit 442.6 million euros versus 490.8 million euros year ago.

CODERE

Codere FY adjusted ebitda 282.9 million euros versus 273.6 million euros year ago.

PRISA

Promotora de Informaciones said on Tuesday, it reached deal to buy remaining stake of 25 percent in Santillana from Victoria Capital Partners.

Separately, Prisa said on Wednesday FY net loss 269.3 million euros versus loss 102.6 million euros year ago.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica launches issue of notes in a principal amount of $1.25 billion with 5.520 percent coupon due March 1, 2049.

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales changes fiscal year ending from Sept. 30 to Dec. 31.

FCC

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas FY net profit 251.6 million euros versus 118.0 million euros year ago.

