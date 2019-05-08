Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MASMOVIL

Masmovil Ibercom enters into two cash settled total return swaps with two international banks over a 100 mln euros equity notional amount.

FLUIDRA

Fluidra Q1 sales down 1.1 pct 313.3 mln euros vs yr ago and Q1 net profit excluding non recurring costs 5.9 mln euros vs yr ago.

DIA

Dia says board approves report in relation to amended offer launched by Letterone over the entire share capital of Dia.

LOGISTA

Logista H1 net profit 74.7 mln euros vs 71.1 mln euros yr ago and H1 revenue 4.76 bln euros vs 4.47 bln euros yr ago.

TELEPIZZA

Tasty Bidco announces decision to waive minimum acceptance condition to which the offer for Telepizza was subject and to acquire all shares that have been tendered in acceptance of offer representing 27.73 pct of capital of Telepizza.

PROSEGUR

Prosegur Q1 net profit 22 mln euros vs 46 mln euros yr ago and Q1 ebitda 116 mln euros vs 133 mln euros yr ago.

ROVI

ROVI Q1 total operating revenue 82.2 mln euros vs 75.8 mln euros yr ago and Q1 net profit 6.9 mln euros vs 6.8 mln euros yr ago.

AMADEUS

AMADEUS Q1 ebitda 599.8 mln euros vs 539.0 mln euros yr ago and Q1 adjusted net profit 334.7 mln euros vs 305.6 mln euros yr ago.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica reaches agreement for sale of a portfolio of 11 data centers with company controlled by Asterion Industrial Partners SGEIC for 550 million euros.

CAF

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles said on Tuesday Q1 net profit 14.5 million euros versus 12.1 million euros year ago.

VISCOFAN

Viscofan Q1 net profit 22.8 million euros versus 31.7 million euros year ago.

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial Q1 net loss 98 million euros versus loss 161 million euros year ago.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on