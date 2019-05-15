Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LIBERBANK, UNICAJA

The two lenders called off merger talks on Tuesday after failing to reach a deal over the terms of a share swap. The merger would have created Spain’s sixth-largest bank.

TELEPIZZA

Telepizza Q1 net profit fell 33.8% to 5.4 million euros even as sales increased sharply.

METROVACESA

Metrovacesa Q1 net loss widened to 4.7 million euros from 2.8 million a year ago

DURO FELGUEIRA

First-quarter loss narrowed sharply and EBITDA turned positive

ACS

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA quarterly profit rose to 282 million euros, order book up 13%

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on