Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
The two lenders called off merger talks on Tuesday after failing to reach a deal over the terms of a share swap. The merger would have created Spain’s sixth-largest bank.
Telepizza Q1 net profit fell 33.8% to 5.4 million euros even as sales increased sharply.
Metrovacesa Q1 net loss widened to 4.7 million euros from 2.8 million a year ago
First-quarter loss narrowed sharply and EBITDA turned positive
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA quarterly profit rose to 282 million euros, order book up 13%
