Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PARQUES REUNIDOS

The leisure park operator said on Tuesday its recurrent like-for-like EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell 32% in the first half of 2019 from the same period in the year before.

NATURGY

Eleven energy sector associations including a group representing the oil industry called on Tuesday for further cuts to fixed revenue from gas transport and distribution on top of sharp reductions recently proposed by Spain’s competition regulator, Expansion reported.

Separately, Expansion reports Naturgy has signed a contract to outsource services related to its transport and distribution networks that could affect 400-600 existing jobs.

ACS

The construction and services company has won a contract for a railway project in Australia worth 547 million euros ($609.6 million), Expansion reported.

BBVA

The bank plans to issue convertible bonds, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

REPSOL

The oil and gas company’s Bolivian unit is about to start new gas exploration in the South American country as part of a programme that will require an investment of 350 million euros ($390 million), El Confidencial reported.

