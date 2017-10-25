Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACCIONA

ACCIONA said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Grupo Naviera Armas for sale of its holdings in Trasmediterranea.‍​

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial said on Wednesday it will pay a scrip dividend of 0.404 euros gross/right.

AENA

Aena said on Tuesday 9-month net profit 965.5 million euros versus 944.4 million euros year ago.

GESTAMP

Gestamp Automocion said on Tuesday 9-month net profit 152.6 million euros versus 129.0 million euros year ago.

LIBERBANK

Liberbank said on Tuesday it has launched a 500 million euro share capital increase.

On Wednesday, Deutsche Bank closed the placement of 19 pct of Liberbank at 0.67 euros per share, total of 121.5 million euros.

PHARMA MAR

Pharma Mar 9-month revenue 140.4 million euros versus 139.6 million euros year ago.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica said on Tuesday it had transferred to KKR 62 million shares of Telxius (24.8 pct of its share capital) in exchange for 790.5 million euros.

