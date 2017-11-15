FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
November 15, 2017 / 6:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AXIARE PATRIMONIO

ING cuts to “hold” from “buy” whlie raising the target price to 18.5 euros from 18.1 euros.

DURO FELGUERA

Duro felguera said on Tuesday 9-month net loss 11.5 million euros versus profit 1.6 million euros year ago.

HISPANIA

Hispania 9-month net profit 179.2 million euros versus 136.7 million euros year ago.

NATRA

Natra 9-month Ebitda 14.7 million euros, down 19 percent from year earlier.

