Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Inditex, the world’s largest clothing retailer, on Wednesday reported net profit to September of 2.3 billion euros up 6 percent from a year earlier.

ABERTIS

Italy’s largest motorway operator Atlantia is examining legal action to stay in the $20 billion bidding war for Spanish rival Abertis amid concerns it will be frozen out of the contest, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

