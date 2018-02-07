Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LIBERBANK

Liberbank reported on Wednesday it had turned a net loss of 259 million euros in the full year.

ENAGAS

Exane BNP Paribas cuts to “underperform” from “neutral”

GLOBAL DOMINION

Global Dominion said on Wednesday that preliminary full year revenue was over 700 million euros.

DIA

Barclays cuts to “equal weight” from “overweight” and the price target to 4.4 euros from 4.95 euros

ABERTIS, GAS NATURAL

Gas Natural’s board named Abertis Chief Executive Francisco Reynes on Tuesday as chairman of the Spanish energy giant to replace Isidro Faine, in a major leadership reshuffle of Faine’s business empire.

Separately, Gas Natural reported a 567 million euros net profit in the fourth quarter after 417 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Abertis, meanwhile, reported net profit of 897 million euros in 2017, up from 796 million euros a year earlier.

GESTAMP

Gestamp said on Tuesday it has entered into a deal with local components manufacturer Tuyauto to build a greenfield plant in Kenitra, Morocco.‍​

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on