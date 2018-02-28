Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC

FCC said on Wednesday full year net profit 118.0 mln euros vs loss 161.6 mln euros year ago

GRIFOLS

Grifols full year net sales 4.32 billion euros versus 4.05 billion euros year ago.

SAETA YIELD

Saeta Yield says full year net profit 36.5 mln euros vs 30.0 mln euros a year ago.

QUABIT

Quabit full year net profit 14.3 mln euros vs 8.0 mln euros year ago.

ERCROS

Ercros full year net profit 44.5 million euros versus 45.2 million euros year ago.

EDREAMS

Edreams 9-month Ebitda 70.7 million euros versus 69.0 million euros year ago.

REIG JOFRE

Laboratorio Reig Jofre full year net profit 8.8 million euros versus 7.7 million euros year ago.

FLUIDRA

Fluidra full year net profit 31.1 million euros versus 24.1 million euros year ago.

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel said on Wednesday full year adjusted Ebitda was 306.9 million euros after 280.5 million euros a year earlier.

REPSOL

Spanish oil major Repsol on Wednesday posted a 1 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit, as trading gains more than offset lower refining margins.

AMADEUS

Amadeus said full year net profit 1 billion euros after 825.5 million euros a year earlier.

CODERE

Codere full year net profit 2.7 million euros versus loss 1.13 billion euros year ago.

MERLIN

Merlin Properties says full year gross rental income up 34 pct at 469.4 million euros.

BME

Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles proposes complementary dividend for full year 2017 of 0.78 euros gross per share to be paid on may 11.

Separately, BME said full year net profit was 153.3 million euros after 160.3 million euros a year earlier.

ENDESA

Endesa full year net profit 1.46 billion euros versus 1.41 billion euros year ago.

AENA

Spanish airports operator Aena said on Tuesday it expected the number of passengers using its airports to increase by 5.5 percent this year as Spanish tourist numbers reach record highs.

CAF

construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles full year Ebitda 180 million euros versus 135 million euros year ago.

IBERPAPEL

Iberpapel Gestion full year net profit 22.9 million euros versus 20.1 million euros year ago.

VOCENTO

Vocento full year net loss 4.8 million euros versus loss 60.0 million euros year ago.

MEDIASET

Mediaset Espana full year net profit 197.5 million euros versus 171.0 million euros year ago.

INDRA

Indra Sistemas full year net profit 126.9 million euros versus 69.9 million euros year ago.

MELIA

Melia Hotels international full year net profit 128.7 million euros versus 100.7 million euros year ago.

CLINICA BAVIERA

Clinica Baviera full year net profit 9.8 million euros versus 7.9 million euros year ago.

