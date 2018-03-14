Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS, ACS

Italy’s Atlantia and Spanish builder ACS reached an agreement over taking joint control of Abertis, sources said on Tuesday, putting an end to a long bidding war for the Spanish toll road operator.

Separately, Italy’s Atlantia will name the chief executive of a new company it will create with Spain’s ACS to jointly control toll road operator Abertis, a source said on Tuesday.

GRIFOLS

HSBC raises to “hold” from “reduce” while raising price target to 22.7 euros from 21.5 euros.

INDITEX

Inditex said on Wednesday that full year sales rose to 25.34 billion euros versus 23.31 billion euros year ago.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica will bid for both 5G and 4G networks in Britain during the auction which begins March 20, Vozpopuli said on Wednesday citing unnamed sources from the company.

