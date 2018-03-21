Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAS NATURAL

Gas Natural plans to invest some 700 million euros in renewable projects outside of Spain in the short term as part of its 2018-2020 strategic plan, El Economista reported citing the head of affiliate Global Power Generation.

BBVA

HSBC raises rating to “buy” from “hold” while cutting the target price to 7.9 euros from 8 euros.

CELLNEX

Atlantia has no plans to buy all of Spanish telecom towers group Cellnex which is controlled by its bid target Abertis, the Italian firm’s chief executive Giovanni Castellucci has said.

