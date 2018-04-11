Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AZORA ALTUS

Azora Altus announces its intention to float on the Spanish stock exchanges.

DOGI

Dogi International Fabrics said on Tuesday that following a recent external impairment test, it has re-established balance of its assets by signing an agreement with Businessgate, a majority shareholder of the company.

BBVA

BBVA has lent 800 million euros to U.S. fund Cerberus to help acquire 80 percent of the Spanish lender’s real estate business, Expansion reported without citing sources.

LLEIDA.NET

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics Q1 Ebitda 390,000 euros versus 263,000 euros year ago.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Brasil will expand ultra-fast fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service to more than 20 new cities in 2018 as Brazil’s largest telecommunications firm eyes ambitious growth among wealthier clients, a top executive told Reuters.

COLONIAL, AXIARE

Inmobiliaria Colonial said on Tuesday boards of Colonial and Axiare have approved common draft of terms of merger between Colonial as the absorbing company and Axiare as the absorbed company.

NH HOTELS

Hotel chain Hyatt and fund Lone Star are bidding for the 29.5 percent stake of NH Hotels held by China’s HNA, unnamed sources told Expansion.

