Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS

Abertis said on Wednesday Q1 net profit was 182 million euros vs 130 million euros a year earlier.

ROVI

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Q1 revenue 76.0 million euros versus 67.8 million euros year ago

LIBERBANK

Liberbank Q1 net profit 29 million euros and Q1 net interest income 105 million euros

AENA

Aena Q1 total revenue 841.8 million euros versus 794.2 million euros year ago.

REE

Red Electrica Corporacion Q1 net profit 189.1 million euros versus 181.8 million euros year ago

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Deutschland confirmed its guidance for 2018 as it reported modest growth in mobile service revenues and a gain in core profits in the first quarter after stripping out the impact of regulation.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander Brasil SA beat analysts’ profit estimates on Tuesday as the bank recorded another quarter of strong consumer loan book growth amid a continued gradual recovery in the economy.

CAF

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles Q1 net profit 12.1 million euros versus 9.6 million euros year ago.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola Q1 net profit 838.0 million euros versus 798 million euros in Reuters poll.

Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan, Chairman of Iberdrola says potential of synergies with eventual acquisition of Eletropaulo is “significant”.

