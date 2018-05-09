Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SABADELL

The European Central Bank has fined Spain’s Banco Sabadell 1.6 million euros for buying back some of its capital without the ECB’s permission, the ECB said on Tuesday.

MELIA

Melia Hotels International Q1 net profit 22.1 million euros versus 18.6 million euros year ago.

NEINOR

Neinor Homes said on Tuesday Q1 revenue was 19.1 million euros.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on