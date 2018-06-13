Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ERCROS

Ercros sees to obtain a profit of 27 million euros in the first half.

NH HOTELS

Minor International Pcl buys 3 million shares of NH Hotels, equivalent of 0.76 percent of capital.

INDITEX

Industria de Diseno Textil Q1 net income increased 2 pct to reach 668 million euros y/y.

TELEFONICA

Spain’s Telefonica said on Tuesday it would start selling low-cost phone and internet services in its key domestic market, in a shift away from its recent focus on pricy premium packages.

