Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAS NATURAL

Gas Natural says pre-agreed the disposal of its 70 percent in Kangra Coal Proprietary limited to Menar Holding.

EDREAMS

EDreams Odigeo FY adjusted Ebitda 118.3 million euros versus 107.3 million euros year ago.

PHARMA MAR

Pharma Mar says it has entered into mutual early termination agreement with Chugai.

