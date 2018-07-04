Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VISCOFAN

Viscofan says reaches agreement to end dispute with Mivisa Envases (currently Crown Foods España).

CLINICA BAVIERA

Clinica Baviera says Aier Eye places 7 percent of Clinica Baviera at 11.50 euros per share in accelerated bookbuilt offer.

