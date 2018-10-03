Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CEPSA

Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala aims to value Spanish oil major Cepsa at up to 8 billion euros ($9.26 billion) in the company’s initial public offering, according to the price range set in its prospectus on Tuesday.

RED ELECTRICA

The group will have to almost double its investment in networks to some 7 billion euros between 2020 and 2025 to adapt them to the government’s sustainable energy and digitalisation targets, its president said on Tuesday.

CAIXABANK, BBVA

The two banks are the worst affected by recent outflows from passive investment funds in Spain, Vozpopuli reported.

AMPER

The company said on Tuesday it will issue 16.4 million shares and swap them for debt in warrants worth 9.8 million euros ($11.35 million).

ADVEO

The company said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement to extend a purchase option deadline to sell a warehouse in Madrid for 22 million euros.

CARBURES

The company said on Tuesday its first-half net loss narrowed to 6.9 million euros versus 9.7 million euros a year ago.

LLEIDA

The company said it received a patent for its electronic contracting method from the Council of Arab States of the Gulf.

TRAJANO IBERIA

The company said on Tuesday its first-half net profit fell to 2.6 million euros from 3.5 million euros a year ago.

