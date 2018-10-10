Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEPIZZA

Telepizza Group Buys Sodetur and Costa Hut, franchisees of Pizza Hut in Ecuador and owners of 38 stores in that market.

TECNICAS REUNIDOS

Barclays cuts to “equal weight” from “overweight” and cuts target price to 36 euros form 38 euros.

MERLIN

Merlin Properties said on Tuesday the board had resolved to pay an interim dividend for 2018 of 0.20 euro gross per share.

ENAGAS

Berenberg cuts to “sell” from “hold” and target price to 21 euros from 27 euros.

CELLNEX

Edizione, the holding company of Italy’s Benetton family, said on Tuesday it had sold 20 percent of an investment vehicle through which it holds 29.9 percent of Spanish tower group Cellnex to a unit of Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on