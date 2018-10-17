Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

Struggling Spanish supermarket chain DIA has suspended finance director Amando Sanchez Falcon, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

ACS

Congo signed a joint deal on Tuesday to develop a $14 billion hydroelectric project with one consortium led by China Three Gorges Corporation [RIC:RIC:CYTGP.UL] and a second Spanish-led, ACS, one.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander said on Tuesday to increase share capital in the amount of up to 65.6 million euros and 131.2 million new shares, with full charge to share premium reserves.

