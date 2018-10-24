Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CIE AUTOMOTIVE

Cie automotive 9-month net profit 335.7 million euros versus 165.9 million euros year ago.

ZARAGOZA PROPERTIES

Zaragoza Properties said on Tuesday H1 revenue of 15.5 million euros versus 14.4 million euros year ago.

MAPFRE

Spanish insurers Mapfre and Santa Lucia are mulling a merger of their funeral services businesses, hoping to take advantage of growing demand and stable cash-flows to create the Spanish market leader, three sources with knowledge of the deal said.

IBERDROLA

Spain’s Iberdrola reported a 22.5 percent rise in core earnings in the nine months to September on Wednesday, boosted by its Brazilian business, recovering hydro-power production in Spain after last year’s drought, and new renewable assets.

Separately, Iberdrola will pay dividend of 0.150 euro gross per share as part of its flexible dividend plan.

