Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MASMOVIL

Masmovil completes acquisition of Lebara virtual mobile operator business in Spain.

ENDESA

Endesa announces 2018-2021 net capex plan of 6.4 billion euros.

SANTANDER

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a leading subprime auto lender, will pay $11.8 million to settle claims that it misled customers about the cost and terms of auto loans and insurance, a U.S. consumer watchdog said on Tuesday.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on