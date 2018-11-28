Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FAES FARMA

Faes Farma says to pay scrip dividend of 0.118 euro per right.

EDREAMS

eDreams Odigeo H1 ebitda 51.5 million euros versus 42.9 million euros year ago.

ENAGAS

JP Morgan cuts to “underweight” from “neutral” and target price to 21.5 euros from 24.5 euros.

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales fy recurring ebitda 173.6 million euros versus 174.2 million euros year ago.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on