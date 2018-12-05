Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion said on Tuesday Stephan Ducharme had resigned from the post of director of the company, effective as of December 4.
Almirall says initial conversion price of senior bonds due 2021 has been set at 18.18 euros per share.
Vertice Trescientos Sesenta Grados reaches agreement with international producers on acquisition of 19 titles for $3.2 million.
