Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AIRTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE STRUCTURES

Airtificial Intelligence Structures working package agreement with hyperloop transportation technologies for eur 19.9 million.

INDITEX

Industria de Diseno Textil 9-month net income reached 2.44 billion euros (€0.783 per share), 4 percent higher y/y.

PROSEGUR

Prosegur Compania de Seguridad reaches agreement to acquire majority stake in cipher.

DIA

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion says is in advanced talks with banking entities to reach agreement to refinance its debt.

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales reaches agreement with Tanjong PLC to acquire German water park “tropical island” for 226 million euros.

