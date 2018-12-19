Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Banco Santander said on Tuesday it would pay a third interim dividend from 2018 profit of 0.065 euro gross per share on February 1, 2019.

PRISA

Promotora de Informaciones said on Tuesday the board names Javier Monzon de Caceres as new non-executive chairman of the board, effective as of January 1, 2019.

ALMIRALL

Almirall SA says Phase III trial of P-3058 for Onychomycosis achieved primary endpoint.

GESTAMP

Gestamp Automocion to pay interim gross dividend of 0.065 euro per share on Jan. 14.

