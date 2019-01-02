Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

A series of financing deals the low-cost supermarket operator signed on Monday would prevent its main shareholder, Russian magnate Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne investment fund, from launching a low-cost takeover offer, CincoDias reported.

IBERDROLA

The utility and Japanese carmaker Nissan are finalising a global partnership to develop electric cars, including using smart grid technology, El Confidencial reported.

ENDESA

The electricity firm plans to save 700 million euros ($803.95 million) by cancelling a preferential tariff for its former employees, El Economista reported.

TELEFONICA

The telecommunications operator has launched a legal complaint against some of the terms of a German 5G auction, CincoDias reported, citing German newspaper Handelsblatt.

($1 = 0.8707 euros) (Editing by Jan Harvey)