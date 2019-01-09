Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ROVI

Rovi says acquires Falithrom for the German market; under deal Falithrom will be directly marketed by Rovi in Germany.

TECNICAS REUNIDOS

Tecnicas Reunidas announces several power and petrochemical contracts, with aggregate value close to $1 billion.

TELEFONICA

Costa Rica’s Justice Department on Tuesday raided the offices of two subsidiaries of Spanish telecoms group Telefonica, as part of an investigation into alleged tax fraud of at least $2 million.

IAG

Brussels has warned British Airways owner IAG that its favoured strategy to allow it to continue flying freely in and around Europe in the event of a no-deal Brexit will not work, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

SACYR

Sacyr to pay dividend of 0.051 euro gross per share.

ACCIONA

Acciona to provide passenger handling and operations support at el Palomar airport in Buenos Aires.

