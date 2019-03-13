Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Zara owner Inditex reported a 2 percent rise in full-year profit on Wednesday as it launched Zara online into 106 new markets in November and benefited from favourable comparisons to unseasonably cold weather last year.

ENDESA

JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight with a target price of 23 euro, up from 20.5 euro.

IAG

RBC raises to outperform from sector perform

AENA

Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform, cuts target price to 167 euro from 170 euro.

SANTANDER

RBC raises to outperform from sector perform and price target to 5.7 euro from 5.5 euro.

MEDIASET

Italy’s biggest private broadcaster, Mediaset, plans to reward its longer-term investors with additional votes under an Italian law that is traditionally used by controlling shareholders to strengthen their grip on companies.

