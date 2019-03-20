Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Cellnex plans to buy almost 60 percent of France’s TDF for an estimated 3 billion euros, Spanish newspaper Expansion, citing unnamed financial sources.
Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral
Laboratorio Reig Jofre starts marketing in South Korea injectable Remifentanil, anesthetic for hospital use.
Shareholders in Spain’s DIA are due to choose between two competing rescue plans for the faltering supermarket chain on Wednesday in a vote which could decide whether Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman’s investment fund proceeds with a takeover bid.
