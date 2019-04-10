Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR

Sacyr starts placement of convertible bonds for 150 mln euros, with increase option up to 175 mln euros due in 5 years.

NATURGY, CEPSA

Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, fund holding 100 percent of Cepsa, is in talks to sell 42 percent it holds in gas pipeline Medgaz to Spain’s Naturgy, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias said, citing sources familiar with the process.

TELEPIZZA

Telepizza Group said on Tuesday the board had issued a favourable opinion on tasty Bidco bid.

REPSOL

Spain’s Repsol and Hellenic Petroleum on Tuesday signed lease agreements to explore for oil and gas in two offshore blocks in Western Greece.

DIA

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion says board issues favourable opinion over Letterone bid.

CIE AUTOMOTIVE

Cie Automotive completes the acquisition of the Indian Aurangabad Electricals Ltd.

