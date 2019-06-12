Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Spanish fashion group Inditex reported a 10% rise in first quarter profit on Wednesday, as foreign currency effects moved back into favour for the owner of Zara and Massimo Dutti after two years of nibbling away at margins.

BBVA

Credit suisse cuts to underperform from neutral; cuts tp to eur 4.5 from eur 5.4

CAIXABANK

Caixabank places 1.25 billion euros in senior non-preferred debt, says demand exceeds 4.0 billion euros.

ERCROS

Ercros sees H1 profit of 9 mln euros, hH1 ebitda of 29 mln euros, including the effect of IFRS 16.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on