UPDATE 1-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

(Includes exclusive on Repsol) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Spanish oil giant Repsol SA is in advanced talks to acquire some deepwater assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from Exxon Mobil Corp for about $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica plans to offer voluntary redundancy to up to a fifth of its workforce in Spain, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, as the telecoms company struggles to boost earnings in its home market.

Europe’s third-biggest telecom company also holds a board meeting on Tuesday

CAIXABANK, SANTANDER, BBVA, BANKIA, SABADELL, LIBERBANK AND UNICAJA

The advocate general of the European Court of Justice is expected to issue an opinion on historic method for pricing mortgages in Spain on Tuesday.

His non-binding conclusions and a final court ruling towards the end of 2019 or early 2020 could eventually lead banks to pay out billions of euros in compensation if found that lenders charged some customers too much for mortgages.

CELLNEX

Cellnex said on Tuesday it would buy a company that owns 546 telecom sites in Ireland and is planning to deploy up 600 additional sites. The agreement initially involves a total investment of 210 million euros

ORYZON GENOMICS

Oryzon said it had presented new positive efficacy data on vafiemstat for treatment of aggression

MASMOVIL IBERCOM

Morgan Stanley assumes coverage with an ‘equal weight rating’ and a price target of 24 euros

