Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

MADRID, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EUSKALTEL

Spanish telecom company Euskaltel is looking for a new wholesale agreement to get access to the network of its competitors to launch its services in the Spanish regions where it has no presence, Expansion reported.

MELIA

Spain-based hospitality company Melia has said it sold its only hotel in Puerto Rico in the first trimester of 2019 for $72 million (64.85 million euros), ElConfidencial reported. It did not specify the buyer.

APPLUS

Applus, a provider of inspection, testing and quality assurance services said on Thursday that it had won the tender for vehicle inspection contract in Ireland. The contract, which accounted for 4.7% of the company´s total revenue in 2018, will last for ten years from July 2020.

PRISA

Prisa has said it is in preliminary negotiations with Cofina to sell stake in Media Capital

