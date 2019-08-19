Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PHARMA MAR SA

Bio therapeutic drug manufacturer Pharma Mar will submit a new drug application for Lurbinected in the United States under accelerated approval to treat small cell lung cancer. The filing is expected to happen in Q4 and will be based on Phase II basket trial.

TENDAM

Private equity firms CVC and Permira are working to launch an initial public offering of Spanish retailer Tendam as soon as in 2020, CincoDias newspaper reports.

