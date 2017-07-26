Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 26

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,948.5 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim posted slightly better-than-expected second-quarter results as the world's biggest cement maker sought to put a scandal over payments to armed groups in Syria behind it. It said it new CEO would start earlier than planned.

Lonza

The Swiss pharmaceutical supplier confirmed its 2017 outlook and outlined new targets through to 2022.

Efg International

Wealthy clients at EFG International EFGN.S withdrew a net 5.5 billion Swiss francs ($5.8 billion) in the first six months of 2017, as the Swiss wealth manager continues to bleed assets at Bank BSI which it bought last year.

Chemchina Unit Syngenta:

H1 sales $6.9 billion: 2 percent lower compared with H1 2016

H1 EBITDA $1.7 billion: margin 24.2 percent (H1 2016: 24.9%)

Ams

The company which supplies Apple and Samsung with chips for mobile phones could increase its profitability to more than 20 percent later this year as production ramps up to supply new products, its chief executive told Reuters.

Company Statements

* Roche said it has obtained a CE mark for the VENTANA anti-ALK Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody as a companion diagnostic to identify ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients eligible for treatment with the Novartis drug ZYKADIA (ceritinib).

* Inficon Holding AG reported H1 net income and diluted earnings per share was usd 26.8 million and usd 11.13 versus usd 16.7 million and usd 7.06 year ago

* Calida Holding AG reported H1 net income went up by 70.8 percent to chf 5.9 million

* VAT said order intake in the first six months of the year increased to approximately 372 million Swiss francs based on preliminary figures, up 44 percent from a year earlier. For the full year 2017, VAT said it now expects to grow its net sales by around 30 percent at constant foreign exchange rates, versus the previous guidance of at least 20 percent.

* Tornos said it is the net result in the first half of 2017 to improve to 0.3 million francs from -3.5 million francs in the first half of 2016.

* Kuehne und Nagel said it has entered into "an intensive partnership" in the Netherlands with Nestlé and that over the next five years all products by Nestle Netherlands will be warehoused, transported and delivered by Kuehne und Nagel.

* Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA said it is investing 15 million francs in the fintech, insurtech and regtech funds of Blackfin Capital Partners.

* Banque Profil De Gestion SA posted a first-half net result of 0.9 million francs compared to 0.1 million a year earlier.

Economy

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.38 points in June from a downwardly revised 1.32 in May, the Swiss bank's economists said.

* Investor sentiment for July due at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)