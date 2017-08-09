Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 9

ZURICH, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent lower at 9,078 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
The drugmaker is off-loading some rights to what was once one of its top drug prospects, lebrikizumab, to Dermira for initial payments of $135 million through 2018 after the medicine produced only lacklustre results in an asthma study last year.
* Energiedienst Holding AG said it was taking a 51 percent stake in start-up winsun.
* HIAG Immobilien Holding AG said it completed the acquisition of the "Fountain" site in Geneva.
Reporting by Zurich newsroom